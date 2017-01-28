Gujarat: Man arrested for ‘planting charas’ at girfriend’s house

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday said that it has arrested a person for allegedly planting 580 gram charas or hashish, worth over Rs 3 lakh, at the house of his “girlfriend” who had refused to be in the relationship without marriage. Following the dispute, the man allegedly planted the contraband at her house and he himself informed the NCB, posing as an informer. The NCB officials said that Dinesh Prajapati, a resident of Jivraj Park, Vejalpur, was arrested on January 25 for “planting 580 gram charas” at the house of the woman.

The officials said they had received a tip-off on January 22 about the contraband in the house of the woman from the accused and after a search charas was found from a flower pot at her house in Ghatlodia.

During interrogation, the woman denied having any knowledge about it and mentioned that she had filed a rape case against Dinesh. The officials said Dinesh and the woman were in a relationship, and the accused had convinced her that he would marry her after divorcing his wife.

“The couple had several fights over the issue of marriage, and recently, she lodged an FIR against Dinesh for rape as he wanted to continue relationship with her without marriage. After the FIR, he threatened the woman of dire consequences,” the officials said.

They said Dinesh procured charas from some persons, who are yet to be identified, and planted it at the woman’s house. At the same time, the officials said, he informed the NCB in person that the woman was a “big time trafficker who has connections with Kashmiri drug traffickers. He kept calling us with more details about the woman which we found were all made up”.