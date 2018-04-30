Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary: To instill Gandhian values, 2,000 students to take test on Bapu

Mahatma Gandhi. (File photo) Mahatma Gandhi. (File photo)

Worried over the gradual decline in acceptance of Gandhian ideology among young generation in Gujarat, the Navjivan Trust has decided to launch a Gandhi Pariksha to inculcate Gandhian values in students. The first such examination will be conducted by the Trust for students of Delhi Public School, Bopal, on Monday.

Vivek Desai, the managing trustee of Navjivan Trust, on Sunday told media persons that as many as 2,000 students of DPS would take the examination. The result of this one-day examination would be released in about 10 days. With 2018 being the sesquicentennial (150th) year of Gandhiji’s birth anniversary, the Trust has introduced the examination as part of the celebration, Desai said, adding that entire exercise has not been funded from outside or the government.

Desai said that the world was gearing up to adopt the Gandhian thoughts through translations of the Father of Nation’s autobiography in 17 languages.”Gujarat has fallen much behind in terms of readership and sale even though the autobiography was originally written in Gujarati,” Desai said, adding that it was a matter of concern that influence of Gandhian philosophy and its spread was not catching up in other states. He said that though Gujarat was a late entrant in spreading Gandhi philosophy, this initiative, not new elsewhere, was a first in Gujarat.

Unmesh Dixit, officer on special duty of DPS Bopal, said that the Trust and its partner Delhi Public School had decided to organises the event without expecting or accepting assistance or funding from the Government. “DPS will teach and train its students the Gandhian thought. All participants will be given certificates, and first three toppers will be given prize, besides book from the Navjivan Trust. We at DPS Bopal think that any student left out in studying Gandhi, his learning would remain incomplete,” Dixit said.

