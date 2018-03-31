Maharashtra MP Rajeev Satav is new in-charge of Gujarat Congress

Rajeev Satav replaces Ashok Gehlot Rajeev Satav replaces Ashok Gehlot

Within a week of appointing new president for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Maharashtra MP and AICC secretary Rajeev Satav as party’s Gujarat in-charge by replacing former Rajasthan chief minister and AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

Co-incidentally, GPCC president Amit Chavda and Satav are quite young and of the same age group. While Chavda is 42, Satav is below 44. State party leaders welcomed the appointment of of Satav owing to his performance during the 2017 Assembly elections in the selection of candidates from Saurashtra region when he was assisting Gehlot in Gujarat affairs.

Former GPCC president Arjun Modhwadia said the party won the maximum number of seats from Saurashtra where Satav was given the responsibility for selecting candidates.

Considered to be close to Rahul Gandhi, Satav’s appointment as Gujarat in-charge is considered to be another achievement for him in the organisation. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Satav had defeated Shiv Sena MP and three-time MLA Subhash Wankhede from Hingoli in Maharashtra. In 2009 Assembly elections, he had wrested Kalamnuri in Marathwada region from Shiv Sena after 20 years.

Satav has good organisational experience as he has been the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress from 2008 to 2010 and the Indian Youth Congress from 2010 to 2014.

Gandhi has also appointed GPCC general secretary Laljibhai Desai as chief organiser of All India Congress Seva Dal, replacing Mahendra Joshi.

