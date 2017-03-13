L&T, Afcon bag Rs 1,675-crore order from Ahmedabad Metro

Construction giants, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Afcon Infrastructure Ltd have bagged Rs 1,675-crore work of constructing the underground section of the Ahmedabad Metro. This is the costliest civil work to be undertaken in the first phase of the Rs 10,700-crore metro rail project, official sources said.

The 6.83-kilometre-long underground section of the Ahmedabad Metro falls on the East-West corridor of the project that connects Vastral Gam in the eastern part of the city to Thaltej Gam in the west. “L&T will be constructing the 4.38-km of the underground section between Kalupur and Shahpur, while Afcons will be constructing the 2.45-km portion between Apparel Park and Kalupur,” said I P Gautam, managing director of the Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Company Ltd.

In order to hasten the completion of work on the underground section, MEGA had divided this 6.83-km-long section into two parts and had floated two different tenders. This underground section starts after the Old High Court station and has four proposed metro stations — Shahpur, Gheekanta, Kalupur Railway Station and Kankaria East. It resurfaces near the Apparel Park railway station. It passes about 30-metre below the ground and bypasses several heritage structures and ASI protected monuments in the old city.

“These two companies are already working with a lot of metro projects and have the necessary expertise. They will also be building the underground metro stations in their respective sections,” Gautam added. The companies have to complete the work on this section of the project by March 2020.

MEGA also awarded an additional work worth Rs 1,400 crore involving constructing different overhead sections of the metro rail project. This includes the 6.79-km-long overhead section between Shahpur and Thaltej Gam on East-West corridor. This project has been bagged by a joint venture between Tata Projects Ltd and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

On the North-South Corridor (connecting APMC to Motera), work on 8.9-km-long overhead section between Shreyas and Ranip has been awarded to Kolkata-based company Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Another 4.8-km- long section between Ranip and Motera has been awarded to a joint venture company of Ranjit Buildcon Ltd and Pratibha Industries.