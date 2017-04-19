‘Lovers’ kill self by consuming pesticide in Chansad village

Representational Image Representational Image

A 32-year-old Kapila Rathod and 28-year-old Bhailal Parmar committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Chansad Village of Padra taluka of Vadodara. Rathod and Parmar were lovers, said police.

According to police, Rathod and Parmar had an affair though Rathod was married. Both were missing since April 12. Kanu Parmar, Bhailal’s father, registered a missing complaint at Padra police station on Monday morning.

Later, in the evening, a villager saw dogs pulling out dead bodies in the farm behind a gaushala, and he informed the sarpanch, who called the police. Dead bodies of both were identified and sent for autopsy to the community health centre in Padra.Police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

Dhanraj Giri, head constable, said, “In the suicide note, written in Gujarati, they have said that they were in a relationship and took the extreme step because they could not see a future ahead.”

“Rathod, a native of Chansad, had separated from her first husband and married to one Dinesh in Chansad few years ago. Later, Rathod met Parmar and fell in love,” said Giri. Padra police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

