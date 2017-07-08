Looking for chocolate, 17-year-old boy climbs Jio tower in Ahmedabad

A screen grab showing the rescue operation in progress. (Express) A screen grab showing the rescue operation in progress. (Express)

A 17-year-old climbed the Reliance Jio tower in Science city area of Ahmedabad on Saturday. The boy started climbing the tower at 9.00 am and made it to the top of the tower. A 30-minute dramatic rescue operation followed and the boy came down after he was promised a chocolate.

“We used a hydraulic platform to divert his attention and then I started climbing the tower. It took me around 4 minutes to climb the tower and then we got him on the hydraulic platform. The boy told me that he will come down if he was given a chocolate. I promised him one and managed to get him safely on the platform ,”said The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) fireman Mitesh Patel.

The boy was given his promised sweet and then handed over to the police who are helping him find his family. “The boy told me various names but I do not know his real one. He seemed mentally unstable. But I am glad he was unharmed ,”said Mitesh. This is Mitesh’s third such event in the last one month.

“Two out of the three times have been people climbing Jio towers. These are unprotected and even a child can climb it easily. Something has to be done about it ,”said Mitesh,

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App