Let there be yoga and yuddha on border: Ramdev

Amid escalating political tensions between India and Pakistan, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said in Ahmedabad he equally supported the idea of engaging in both yoga and yuddha (war) with Pakistan.

“With the union of yoga and yuddha (war), there can be happiness in India and destruction of terrorists in Pakistan. Main yoga aur yuddha ka saath saath samarthan deta hu (I support both yoga and yuddha together). Hindustan main chale yoga aur seemaon pe Pakistan ke sath yoga aur yuddha, dono saath saath chalte rehne chahiye (Let there be yoga in India and both war and yoga on the border with Pakistan, both can go hand in hand),” he said.

