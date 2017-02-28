Land ownership title: 40 years on, no end to wait for 500 plan affected people

More than 40 years after their land was acquired by the Gujarat government in 1972 to build four dams in the Panchmahals, nearly 500 project-affected people (PAPs) are yet to get their names as owners of land allotted to them as compensation depriving them of a number of benefits. Their question was discussed in the Assembly on Monday, following which Revenue Minister Bhupendra-sinh Chudasama gave an assurance that the state government was following up the issue with the Centre with due seriousness and will be resolved shortly.

The question was raised in the House by Congress MLA from Godhra C K Raulji. And it relates to the construction of four dams in the district – Panam, Hadaf, Kabutari and Adalwada.

According to Raulji , a five-time MLA from Godhra, the four dams were built in 1972, and around 800 project-affected families were given forest land as compensation and were rehabilitated there in 1979. However, following enactment of the Forest Conservation Act in 1980, the land allotment stood cancelled.

“And since then, the families do possess the land, but face range of problems in taking loans and crop insurance. There is severe lack of coordination between the state and the union government officials and the issue has been lingering for more than 40 years,” he said.

Replying the question, Chudasama said, “This is a very sensitive matter. And we are following it up with due seriousness…We have sent a proposal to the Central government in this regard 3-4 months back. And we will solve the problem at the earliest.”