Land for Dalits: Gujarat activist Martin Macwan threatens to launch stir

Criticising the judiciary for its “mentality” towards cases related to the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Dalit rights activist Martin Macwan, who runs Navsarjan, Thursday threatened to launch and agitation if their demands on land and other issues were not met. Addressing a gathering of Dalits at Nani Devti village near Sanand, he said the activists will give a memorandum to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in this regard.

Macwan hit out at a particular judge of the Gujarat High Court and judiciary in general while adding that in court verdicts on atrocity Act, personal prejudices of judges came into play than questions of law. The function was held at Dalit Shakti Kendra, run by voluntary organisation Navsarjan, led by Macwan. It was attended by around 500-700 Dalits from 12 districts of Gujarat. The event saw the launch of a campaign seeking the implementation of Gujarat government’s policy of giving land to Dalits under various laws, specially Agriculture Land Ceiling Act. Former MLA Siddharth Parmar and Dalit scholar Chandu Maheriya were also present on the occasion.

Hitting out at the HC judge, Macwan cited as an instance the “first verdict by HC in a case of atrocity Act” on July 26, 1991 related to alleged atrocity committed on a tribal by some officials of Forest Department. Macwan said that the judge, “who was a practicing lawyer then, had defended officials of Forest Department while arguing that the accused should be given anticipatory bail”. Macwan added that now as judge “he was the one who quashed maximum FIRs registered under the atrocity Act”.

“I am speaking out… because I am not afraid of proceedings of Contempt of Court or imprisonment and there is a reason for it… I believe that in verdict on atrocity Act (the recent controversial judgment of a two-judge bench of Supreme Court on atrocity Act that evoked violent reactions), personal prejudices of judges on castes are more responsible than questions of law,” Macwan said.

Later, speaking with The Indian Express, Macwan said that similarly prejudices of judges on castes, in general, are responsible in other cases of atrocity Act also. He also said, “I have numerous examples and experiences of the judiciary’s mentality.” Macwan then cited one more case of atrocity Act reported from Dhandhuka in 1994. The case was about alleged custodial torture and murder of a youth from a Dalit family, which had migrated to Dhandhuka from their native owing to alleged harassment by upper-caste ‘Darbar’ community, by police.

“In this case which Navsarjan was fighting, I was sitting in the HC and a public prosecutor was arguing that police should get anticipatory bail and they should not be arrested. So, the judge got angry and asked the public prosecutor, ‘What would you do, if the deceased was a policeman.’ So, that public prosecutor said, ‘Mi lord, the law changes from person to person,’” Macwan said. purportedly quoting from the particular proceeding he said he had witnessed. He then added that the prosecutor went on to become a judge in a high court. Macwan also cited the Bhanwari Devi rape case of Rajasthan to strengthen his arguments on judiciary.

