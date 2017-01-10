Lakhs worth of gutka seized in Gandhidham

Police said Dhamecha was a native of Kandivali in Mumbai. (Source: Google Maps) Police said Dhamecha was a native of Kandivali in Mumbai. (Source: Google Maps)

The Rapid Response Cell of the inspector general of police (border range) detained a man from Gandhidham town of Kutch district after a huge consignment of gutka was found in his godown late on Monday night. Acting on a tip off, the RR Cell raided a godown belonging to one Jatin Dhamecha in Mithi Rohar village near Gandhidham town at 8:30 pm. During the search, police found 65 cartons containing 12,000 packets of gutka worth Rs 15.60 lakh. Police officials questioned Dhamecha about the consignment and asked him to produce bills. He was detained after he couldn’t produce any bills and police seized the gutka consignment under Section 41 (1) (d) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“Dhamecha claims that he had produced the gutka in the godown itself by hiring labourers. He also says that he intended to export the banned tobacco mix to Dubai,” Jayanti Vaghela of the RR Cell said on Tuesday. Gutka, a mixture of tobacco and mouth fresheners, is banned in many Indian states due to its alleged adverse impact on human health.

Police said Dhamecha was a native of Kandivali in Mumbai. “But he had been doing his business in Gandhinagar for some time. He also says he had started manufacturing gutka around two weeks ago and that he was in the process of exporting his first consignment. The packets bear resemblance to Vimal brand of gutka which is one of those now banned,” Vaghela further said.

Vaghela was released later, but police said he will be further questioned to ascertain the parties he intended to sell the consignment of gutka to.

