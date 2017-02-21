Kutch: Doctor held for ‘raping’ pregnant woman

The medical officer of a government hospital in Dayapar town of Lakhpat taluka in Kutch district was arrested by police after he allegedly raped a pregnant woman when she went to him for a routine check-up on Monday. Police said that the incident took place inside the government-run community health centre (CHC) in Dayapar on Monday morning when the victim, a 24-year-old woman from Munjavar Vandh village of Lakhpat taluka went to the hospital for a routine check-up at 11 am. Police said that Dr Akash Khanna, medical officer of the CHC took her into a room while asking her husband and mother-in-law to wait outside.

“The doctor took the woman into a room, drugged her and raped her while she was not fully conscious. As she did not come out of the room for about 25 minutes, her husband and mother-in-law made inquiries. When the woman finally did come out, she told them that the doctor had assaulted her sexually,” Dayapar PSI Darshak Majithiya said.

The PSI said that the woman was three months pregnant and that if she had gone to the doctor previously for checkup was a matter of investigation.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Dayapar police booked Dr Khanna for rape and causing hurt by poison etc with the intent to commit an offence. Later in the evening, Dr Khanna was arrested by Dayapar police.

Chief district health officer of Kutch, Dr Pankaj Pandey could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts. ens