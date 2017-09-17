Kidney racket busted, Surat merchant held

Uttarakhand Police has also arrested the owners of the Gangotri Charitable hospital, Amit and Jivan Raut. (Representational) Uttarakhand Police has also arrested the owners of the Gangotri Charitable hospital, Amit and Jivan Raut. (Representational)

Surat police arrested a Surat-based timber merchant for his alleged involvement in an interstate kidney racket. The accused has been handed over to Uttarakhand Police on a three-day transit remand after he was produced before a Surat court.

Jagdish Patel, a timber merchant from Hojiwala estate, was arrested from his Surat home after the city’s crime branch received a complaint from Uttarakhand Police following the questioning of one Tejas Patel in Dehradun. Tejas was apprehended by Uttarakhand Police during raids at Gangotri Charitable Hospital in Dehradun. During interrogation told the police that he had come to get a kidney transplant on the advice of Jagdish Patel, his business partner.

Surat Crime Branch Sub-Inspector C H Panara said, “Tejas had told Jagdish that doctors had advised him to get his kidney replaced. Jagdish spoke to some of his friends in Nadiad and through someone came to know about a hospital in Dehradun, where kidneys were transplanted. Few days ago, Jagdish and Tejas, along with a donor from Anand, went to Dehradun to get the kidney transplanted. All of them reached the hospital but the kidney could not be transplanted, after which Jagdish returned to Surat leaving Tejas at the hospital. In the meantime, Tejas was caught during raids at the hospital. We are in touch with Uttarakhand Police, to get more information if anybody else from Surat is involved in the racket.”

Uttarakhand Police has also arrested the owners of the Gangotri Charitable hospital, Amit and Jivan Raut. The hospital came under scanner of the police a few days ago when they intercepted four people in a car near Saptrishi check-post in Haridwar. On interrogation, the four — one, a resident of Gujarat — had revealed that they had arrived in Dehradun for a kidney transplant at the hospital.

Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said, “We have arrested a few people including the Raut brothers who were running the kidney racket. During investigations, we have come across name of Jagdish Patel, involved in this racket, as he had met Amit Raut, over five to six times. Amit confessed that he knew Jagdish Patel.

Tejas Patel who was found in the hospital is Jagdish’s friend.” Kukreti added, “At present it is difficult to say anything, but once Jagdish comes to Dehradun, we will interrogate him and judge his involvement in the racket and how he helped the Raut brothers.”

