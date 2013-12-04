Kidnapping,gangrape accused attempts suicide in police lock-up

A man arrested in connection with kidnapping and gangrape of a Dalit girl allegedly attempted suicide in Lodhika police station by consuming acid late on Monday evening.

Police said that Rohit Charndrawadia (25),a resident of Dhun Dhoraji village in Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar district,was arrested at around 3 pm on Monday along with two others in the case. However,Chandrawadia gulped acid from a bottle kept in toilet of the lock-up room,police said.

The toilet in the lock-up was chocked so a sweeper was called in to clean it. When the sweeper put his acid bottle aside,Chandrawadia seized it and drank acid from it, DySP Rakesh Desai said.

Desai further said that Chandrawadia had been rushed to a private hospital in the city. His condition was reported to be out of danger,police said. Chandrawadia was arrested a day after a 19-year-old girl of Motawada village of Lodhika taluka in Rajkot district lodged a complaint alleging that she was abducted by Chandrawadia,his wife and three others a month ago. The accused allegedly gangraped her and also forced her to marry a man against her wish.

The victim was rescued from Dhun Dhoraji village and a police complaint was filed on Sunday. Chandrawadia and his wife Nilam,Dinesh Bagda of Motawada,Pravin Balwa of Upleta taluka of Rajkot and and unidentified man have been booked for kidnapping,gangrape and for committing atrocity.

After his suicide bid on Monday,Lodhika police have booked Chadrawadia for attempt to suicide and started further investigation.

