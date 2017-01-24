Khanpur gate restoration work likely to end in December

The restoration work of the historic Khanpur gate is expected to be completed by December this year. The gate had collapsed claiming one life and injuring around half a dozen under its debris on October 18, 2015 while its renovation work was going on.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) heritage department, which is carrying out the restoration work is facing hardship with taking up subsequent work that has been added during restoration work, said a senior official of heritage department. This has led to jacking up of the restoration cost to Rs 58 lakh from the original estimate of Rs 50 lakh.

“Internal parts were weakened over the time which caused loosening of grip after dismantling of the portion of the gate for renovation. This forced us to dismantle the gate completely and restore it,” said an official seeking anonymity. The brick core had decomposed and the stone face gave way, he said of the condition of the gate when it was opened further to do a stronger work. The restoration work had started in mid-September of 2015.

Most parts of the gate are being reused in this project and new material being used is being brought from Dhangadhra in Surendranagar district.