Key accused may have planned hawala route to divert drug money: Probe

THE INVESTIGATING agencies probing the recent Rs 3,500-crore drug haul off Gujarat coast are concentrating on the financial trail to find if the accused planned to use the hawala route to divert the money they aimed to make through selling the contraband. Security agencies have also learnt that the prime accused, Captain Suprit Tiwari, was into diesel smuggling business in the past. Sleuths suspect that he used his “old connections” to strike a deal with the drug cartel in India and route the money to the tune of Rs 500 crore that he would have made through its sale.

“Tiwari was into diesel smuggling. He operated out of the western port and had deep-rooted connection with the smugglers. It was during this stint where he learnt how to operate a ship. Neither Tiwari nor his other seven crew members hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering, but have acquired the knowledge through practical experiences. It was his old connections that Tiwari used to both strike a deal with the drug dealers in India and also planned to use them to route the money through hawala channels,” said an official privy to the investigation.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Samudra Pavak intercepted and apprehended a Panama-registered vessel, carrying approximately 1,500 kg of narcotics, valued at about Rs 3,500 crore, off Gujarat coast on Sunday. This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date, said officials.

“We are still probing the origins of the ‘ghost ship’ which changed its name and course at least on three different occasions during its last voyage that lasted for six months. It is being probed if the accused diverted from the course instructed by the employer to strike a deal by themselves or actually followed the instructions,” said the official.

However, sleuths from the security agencies have reasons to believe that the contraband was meant for India. “Heroin is common among the age group of 15-27 years. While the crew claims that the consignment was meant for some other country and was diverted by Tiwari at the last minute, we have reasons to believe that it was meant for India. We are probing if there is a larger syndicate or even a terror group behind this haul,” added the official.

