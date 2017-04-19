Kerala samajams to appeal to railway officials to look into matter

Over 32 Kerala Samajams represented under the apex all Gujarat-body FEGMA (Federation of Gujarat Malayalee Associations) are set to submit memorandums at the railway headquarters of 10 important cities of Gujarat on April 22 to press for long-pending demands of cleaner coaches and better safety for people travelling to Kerala. This drive is slated to cover important stations — Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Gandhidham, Surat, Valsad and Vapi.

