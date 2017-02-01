Junagadh district in Ahmedabad gets new mayor

ADHYASHAKTI MAJMUDAR was elected as the new mayor of Junagadh as the tenure of the incumbent mayor Jitu Hirapara expired on Tuesday. The new mayor said that she would work to develop Junagadh as a heritage city.

Before the general board meeting of Junagadh Municipal Corporation, Bharat Kanabar, BJP in-charge for Junagadh held a meeting with party corporators and local leaders. At the meeting, Kanabar opened the sealed envelop sent by state BJP leadership which contained name of Majmudar as the mayoral candidate.

In the subsequent mayoral election, Congress also fielded Manjula Parsana as its candidate. However, Majmudar prevailed over her by garnering 42 votes against Parsana’s tally of 15. The BJP has 42 corporators in the 60-member general board of JMC. The opposition Congress has 16 while Bahujan Samaj Party has 2.

Chief of BJP women wing for Jamnagar city for the last two consecutive term, 48-year-old Majumdar had succeeded to get elected to JMC in 2014 for the first time. She had lost her two previous elections. She had dropped out of college while she was in the second year of her commerce degree due to her marriage. After the marriage, she had been running private coaching classes while her husband Umed is an agent at Regional Transport Office in Junagadh.

Majmudar said that her priority will be to focus on the heritage of Junagadh city. “This city is centuries old and has a very rich heritage. During my tenure, I shall strive to highlight this heritage and develop Junagadh as a heritage city,” she said.

Majmudar replaces Jitu Hirapara whose 2.5 year tenure came to an end on Tuesday. BJP said Majmudar was the perfect candidate to succeed Hirapara. “She has been a committed worker of the BJP for the last 15 years. For twice, she took it upon herself to fight election from old Ward 19 despite knowing well that winning was almost impossible. Finally, she emerged victorious at her third attempt. Her election as mayor today will send a message to party workers that their work is being taken note of,” said Shashikant Bhimani, president of Junagadh city unit of the BJP. Sources said that Shipla Joshi and Harsha Dangar were also in the race for the mayor’s post from the BJP. However, Majmudar left them behind and won confidence of the party leadership.