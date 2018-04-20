Judge Loya death case: Supreme Court ruling victory of truth, says CM Vijay Rupani

Rupani called the PIL a conspiracy by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi to defame BJP president, Amit Shah. (File) Rupani called the PIL a conspiracy by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi to defame BJP president, Amit Shah. (File)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday called the Supreme Court decision on dismissing the PIL seeking probe into death of CBI Judge B H Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case, a ‘victory of truth’. In an official statement, Rupani called the PIL a conspiracy by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi to defame BJP president, Amit Shah.

The release quoted Rupani as saying, “Terrified by the increasing popularity of BJP with apprehension that it might get wiped out in the entire country, Congress party had conspired to link Judge Loya’s unfortunate death with BJP president Amit Shah to finish his political career.” “Congress’s attempt to bring politics in the court has been exposed by this verdict of the apex court dismissing the PIL,” the release added.

