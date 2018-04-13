Jignesh Mevani withdraws call to block highway in Kutch on Saturday

Gujarat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Gujarat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Dalit youth leader and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani withdrew his call to block Samakhiyali highway in Kutch district on Saturday, after district collector gave physical possession of over 100 acres land to Dalits and other marginalised communities, on Friday. Seeking physical possession of land allotted to Dalits and other marginalised communities in Kutch, Mevani had given the call to block highways in Kutch on April 14.

Recently, Mevani had met Chief Secretary J N Singh on the issue while offering to withdraw the call, if the authorities ensure physical possession of lands in villages before April 14 and then give time-bound assurance to hand over the possession of remaining land in other villages of the district.

Subodh Parmar, a close aide of Mevani and member of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, said, “Today, the district authorities have given physical possession of more than 100-acre land in Rapar, Abdasa and Mandvi. And therefore, we have withdrawn the call to block the highway.” “Tomorrow, instead of blocking the road, a celebration will be done in Kutch and Mevani will remain present,” Parmar added.

