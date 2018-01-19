Jignesh Mevani shown black flags by section of Valmiki community in Ahmedabad

Jignesh Mevani. (Express file photo) Jignesh Mevani. (Express file photo)

Members of the Valmiki community protested against Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani while he was addressing a meeting of construction and safai workers in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The meeting was called to plan a protest for the rights of the Valmiki community, which is considered to be the largest socially stigmatised Dalit group. Members of the Valmiki community are still considered untouchables. However, around 30 members of the community gathered outside the venue of the meeting, Dr Ambedkar Hall, with black flags.

President of Gujarat Valmiki Sangathan, Lalji Bhagat, said, “Jignesh Mevani is politicising the issue. He is a stooge of the Congress and has actually done nothing to solve our problems. In fact, he discriminates against us and does not really stand up for those who clean gutters and the streets of the city. He does not even know our problems and is addressing meetings. A few members of our Valmiki community are inside and they are traitors. We will call all members of our community and fight against him.”

Police asked the protesters to leave the premises of the hall immediately.

Reacting to the protests, Mevani said, “I welcome the protesters. It shows that I am a threat to the RSS and the BJP. It is an attempt by them and wherever I go they send such people.”

Calling for a state-wide protest of safai kamdaars, Mevani said, “We have to make a strategy for the safai workers. How is Gujarat a development model when people still enter gutters to clean it? What progress are we talking about when we cannot use machines to clean the gutters? How long will people of one community keep risking their lives for this?”

“We will ensure we protest and put our demands in front of the government. We will start our protest on April 14 or a date that all of you agree on. On that day, let us ensure that every safai kamdar puts their brooms down,” Mevani added.

A committee of 17 members, comprising of safai kamdaars of the Valmiki community from across the state, was formed to plan the details of the protest.

