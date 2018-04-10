Jignesh Mevani meets Chief Secretary over Kutch land possession

A delegation led by Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday met Chief Secretary J N Singh and submitted a memorandum for land allotments to Dalits and other marginalised communities in Kutch district.

The memorandum stated that land parcels allotted to Dalits in Kutch remained on paper and referred to the government resolution of ensuring possession of lands allotted to Dalits under the Agriculture Land Ceiling Act within six months.

Subodh Parmar, one of the signatories, said, “We have told the authorities that if they ensure possession of allotted land in two to four villages of Kutch before April 14 and time-bound assurance of land possession in other villages of the district, we can withdraw the call to block the highway in the district on April 14.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App