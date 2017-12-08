Jethwa murder case: Jethwa’s father moves court, Dinu Solanki violated bail condition

Dinu B Solanki was granted bail on Wednesday. (File photo) Dinu B Solanki was granted bail on Wednesday. (File photo)

A day after former BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki, prime accused in the 2010 murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa, was granted bail by a special CBI court here, Amit’s father moved the CBI court with a contempt application for violating the bail conditions.

According to lawyer Anand Yagnik, Amit’s father Bhikhabhai moved the application after it was found that Solanki was seen in Kodinar constituency, participating in election activities.

The Supreme Court had cancelled Solanki’s bail while directing the CBI trial court to re-examine eight crucial eye witnesses and other evidences. It had directed that after the examination, Solanki should be released and leave the territory of Gujarat till the completion of the trial. The CBI court then ordered Solanki’s release on bail on Wednesday.

Yagnik claimed that on Thursday, Solanki was in Kodinar, campaigning for the BJP candidate Rambhai Vadher. “He has held several political meetings in Kodinar at his office and residence,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Gujarat HC had ordered a fresh trial of Amit Jethwa murder case after 105 witnesses, out of 195, turned hostile allegedly due to threats by Solanki.

