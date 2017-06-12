JEE Advanced results out: Ahmedabad boy tops state with all-India rank 42

Satvik’s father Dr Mehul Mashkaria said that he is perhaps the first one in Gujarat to have been shortlisted for International Physics Olympiad. Satvik’s father Dr Mehul Mashkaria said that he is perhaps the first one in Gujarat to have been shortlisted for International Physics Olympiad.

Satvik Mashkaria of Ahmedabad with an all-India rank 42 in JEE Advanced, the results of which were announced Sunday, topped the state. Jai from Vadodara with a national ranking of 79 stood second in Gujarat while Vedant Raval of Ahmedabad, who bagged an all-India rank 82, was at the third spot.

With a huge leap from rank 259 in JEE Main to 42 in advanced, Satvik is planning to join Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mumbai in computer science. “I chose engineering because of my interest in maths. I was addicted to the subject till a year ago. But, during JEE preparations, I had to pay equal attention to all the subjects,” said Satvik who scored 99.85 percentile in Class XII from Kameshwar Vidyamandir School in Ahmedabad.

Satvik’s father Dr Mehul Mashkaria said that he is perhaps the first one in Gujarat to have been shortlisted for International Physics Olympiad.

While Satvik’s parents are doctors and his sisters too have completed their MBBS from BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, he was always keen on engineering because of his love for maths. “While biology is about learning, maths is simply logic. We find it difficult till the time the logic is not clear. So I chose engineering over medicine,” he said.

Like Satvik, Vedant too wants to study computer science in IIT-Mumbai. His father, who is also a practicing doctor in Ahmedabad, said he was completely into JEE preparations for the last six months. “He was not even bothered about his Class XII results as he aimed for engineering. He scored 99.94 percentile in Class XII from Smt PBD Joshi Higher Secondary School,” said his father.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App