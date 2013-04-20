Jeans & kurtas: New dress code for Rajkot civic schools

From the next academic session,around 35,000 children in 81 schools run by the Rajkot Municipal School Board (RMSB) will go to their classes wearing jeans trousers and kurtas as uniform. Earlier,there were different types of uniform for the 81 schools of the board. To ensure uniformity among these schools and to give a stylish look to students,we have decided to introduce jeans trousers and kurtas as uniform for them, Devang Mankad,chairman of RMSB,said.

The blue jeans is durable and gives a stylish look to students. Plus,it does not look dirty even if children soil it. These are the main reasons for choosing it as a school uniform, Mankad said.

The chairman said parents of the students did not have to spend extra on the new uniform. Every student gets a scholarship of Rs 300 or more for school uniforms. This amount has proven to be sufficient for buying a pair of pants and kurta, he said,adding,drapers and tailors of the city had agreed to keep the prices low.

Mankad further said introduction of jeans would help ensure better compliance of dress code as well. Children love wearing jeans. So,unlike earlier,there has been a very few complaints of students not respecting the school dress code, he said.

In fact,majority of the 81 schools run by the RMSB have already adopted the blue denim pants and white-blue check kurta as uniforms for both girls and boys from this year onwards. Officials of the board claim around 75 per cent of students have adopted the new dress code and that it would be made compulsory from the year 2013-14.

Jagdish Sanchania,a Class IV student at Maharshi Dadhichi Municipal School No. 59 said he enjoyed wearing the new uniform. I have been wearing jeans at home since I was very young. The fact that now I am getting to wear it in school also only adds to my pleasure, he said.

Madina Jesani,another student of Class IV said she was happy she could wear jeans at least in school. Though I love wearing jeans,it is not allowed in my family. Im just too ready to follow the new dress code in the school, she said.

Principal of the school,Neeta Goswami,said parents too had given nod to the new uniform. In the beginning of this academic year,we had called a meeting of parents to discuss the new uniform. Even the parents of minority community have not raised any objections to their children wearing jeans in school, said Goswami.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App