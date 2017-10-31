Japanese city team in Ahmedabad as part of sister-pact

It is believed that the seminar will create opportunities for mutual collaboration and methods to take the bilateral relationships ahead. It is believed that the seminar will create opportunities for mutual collaboration and methods to take the bilateral relationships ahead.

As part of the Sister-State pact signed last year between Gujarat and Hyogo prefecture of Japan, a Hyogo-Kobe business seminar organised jointly by AMA, IndextB, and JETRO has been planned for Wednesday. As a curtain-raiser to the seminar, a Puppet Theatre Workshop will be held on Tuesday.

The current goodwill delegation is in reciprocation to an 11-member goodwill delegation organised jointly by the Ahmedabad Management Association and the Indo-Japan Friendship Association in April 2017. It is believed that the seminar will create opportunities for mutual collaboration and methods to take the bilateral relationships ahead.

Led by Toshizo Ido, Governor of Hyogo Prefecture Assembly, the 45-member delegation comprises of members of the Hyogo Prefecture Assembly, officials of the Hyogo government, Hyogo-Kobe business community, Kobe city Government and City Assembly.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mukesh Patel, President of Indo-Japan Association Gujarat said, “As we are opening new horizons for Gujarat and sister-state Hyogo prefecture, we have decided to start with cultural activities from Japan.”

