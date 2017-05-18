Jamnagar suicide: Farmers’ group demands compensation for family

A farmers’ organisation on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Kalavad mamlatdar in Jamnagar district, demanding compensation to the family of a 30-year-old farmer who allegedly committed suicide on May 3 due to “crop failure and heavy debt”.

Led by Pravin Padaliya, president of Kalavad Taluka Khedut Hit Rakshak Samiti, farmers and family members of Ravirajsinh Jadeja met mamlatdar Jagdish Vasoya.

“Jadeja’s family does farming on a small piece of land (registered in the name of Jadeja’s father)… They depend on rain for irrigation. Due to less rainfall over the last two years, Jadeja’s crop had failed and consequently he had incurred debt. In such circumstances, he had committed suicide… There is popular demand in Kalavad taluka the government give financial assistance to his kin,” stated the memorandum addressed to Agriculture Minister Chiman Shapariya.

The memorandum also claimed the government turned down applications by Jadeja’s family for crop insurance and other assistance as the land was in his father’s name. “Son of a farmer should be considered legal heir to such land. We farmers demand that Jadeja be also included in the definition of a farmer and his case be considered for compensation,” added the memorandum.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now