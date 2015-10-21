Jamnagar PSI threatens lawyer inside courtroom with gun, detained

A police sub-inspector was detained after he allegedly threatened a lawyer inside the district and sessions court in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm when PSI Dharmendra Sarvaiya was being cross-examined by advocate Abbas Sama in the court of additional principal senior civil judge G J Thoriya during the trial of a case.

Sama said no case was made out against the accused and placed a copy of Bombay Police Act before Sarvaiya.

However, the PSI allegedly threw the copy away, saying he did not want to take a look. Sama protested against Sarvaiya’s behaviour. The presiding judge also reprimanded the police officer, stating that his behaviour was unacceptable.

But an irked Sarvaiya pulled out his service revolver, loaded it and trained it on Sama’s assistant, Nayan Kanakhara, who was sitting near the witness box.

“Immediately, we called up Nittal Dhruv, the vice-president of Jamnagar Bar Association. When Dhruv told the PSI he should not behave the way he did, Sarvaiya threatened him too and asked him to come outside if he wanted to know what he could do,” Kanakhara said.

Soon, Jamnagar’s superintendent of police (SP) Pradip Shejul and principal district and sessions judge R S Sarin were informed and the PSI was detained.

“We have detained him. Advocates have complained to us that the PSI misbehaved with and threatened them. We are trying to know the facts and will take suitable action,” said Shejul. Bharat Suva, president of Jamnagar Bar Association. “This is an act which compromises the stature of the court. We shall seek police action against the PSI,” he said.

Police said Sarvaiya is currently posted at C Division police station in Jamnagar. He was in the court to depose in a case of alleged violation of a notification which prohibits shops to remain open after a specified time at night.

The case was filed in May this year with A Division police station of Jamnagar when Sarvaiya was posted there, police officials said. Kanakhara said he would file a complaint with A Division police in the evening, after a meeting of the Jamnagar Bar Association.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App