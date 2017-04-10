Jamalpur Assembly constituency: Khedawala meets Shah, sparks speculation of him joining BJP

IN THE run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year, an Independent councillor from Jamalpur ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Imran Khedawala, met BJP national president Amit Shah during the latter’s visit to his home state a fortnight ago. The visit has sparked speculations that Khedawala might switch to BJP or contest as an Independent candidate in Muslim-dominated Jamalpur Assembly constituency. Possibility of Khedawala contesting election as an Independent candidate might tilt Congress’s electoral fortune in favour of BJP. Notably, Khedawala is member of two committees of BJP-ruled AMC where even the Congress members have not been taken despite a demand.

“Yes, I had met him (Shah) a fortnight ago, and we talked on many things”, he said, adding that he had also paid a courtesy call to Shah on Diwali.

Khedawala, who was earlier a Congress councillor, had in 2015 parted ways and contested as an Independent candidate as the party denied him the ticket. He eventually came out victorious.

Khedawala said he is keen to contest Assembly election on Congress ticket. “But if that does not happen, I am open to consider a possible offer from the BJP. Contest I will anyway,” Khedawala said. Sitting Jamalpur BJP MLA Bhushan Bhatt said, “There is no question over who will contest here, but this is a thing the BJP Parliamentary Board will decide. Till then, I have nothing to say.”

Himmatsinh Patel, a member of the Core Committee of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, has said there is no discussion on such matters as of now.

“First, the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) will be formed then its members will take up the matter. So far, we have not received any communication from Khedawala on this subject,” Patel, an ex Mayor of Ahmedabad, having worked for several years with Khedawala, said.

