Jailbreak bid: Cops suspect Hyderabad link

The suspects in the Sabarmati Central Jail tunnel case would be grilled in connection with the recent Hyderabad blast case,crime branch officials said. The main suspect Hafiz Mulla and his aides P A Shibli,Shahduli Muslim,Nasir Patel and Zahid Sheikh would be interrogated soon. A crime branch official said,They would be grilled in connection with Hyderabad blasts too. The Student Islamic Movement of India leader Safdar Nagori,who is lodged in the jail,is the mastermind of several blasts in the country .

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App