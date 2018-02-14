ITIs to offer 100 hour course on GST for commerce graduates

“We are planning to bring visiting faculties for the course as per the requirement. The tests for the faculties have already been completed. And the selection procedure is under progress,” the officer said. (Representational Image) “We are planning to bring visiting faculties for the course as per the requirement. The tests for the faculties have already been completed. And the selection procedure is under progress,” the officer said. (Representational Image)

Aiming to spread clarity on Goods & Services Tax (GST) among trading community, specially small traders, and give employment opportunities to the youths of the state, the Labour & Employment department of the Gujarat government is planning to introduce a 100-hour-long crash course on the new GST tax regime for commerce graduates at all its Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

“GST has brought an all new commercial tax regime in the country. And many small traders do not have enough clarity on it. So, to spread maximum awareness about GST among trading community, this move has been planned to impart training to commerce graduates. And with that the students will also get employment chances,” said a senior government functionary.

“Labour & Employment department is planning the finer elements of the initiative and we plan to bring it in exercise after the state Budget,” he added. As per the plans of the Labour & Employment department, the course will be of 100 hours and the educational qualification criteria for the same would be Bachelor of Commerce.

“It will be a 100-hour course. And we are planning to keep it up to the applicant to choose the way she/he plans to undergo the same. So, the course timing may range between one month to three months. Anybody who is a commerce graduate can apply for it at any of the nearest ITI centres by paying nominal fees of Rs 50,” said a senior officer of the Labour & Employment department.

“We are planning to bring visiting faculties for the course as per the requirement. The tests for the faculties have already been completed. And the selection procedure is under progress,” the officer added.

In Gujarat, there are a total 287 ITI centres. And the course will be available at each of these centres. The course on GST will be one of the service sector-related courses of the ITIs. The ITIs impart training in more than 100 technical skills to the youths of the state.

