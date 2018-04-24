IT officer’s wife ‘jumps off’ from 12th-floor flat with son, both die

The building from where the woman jumped. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek) The building from where the woman jumped. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

A 29-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide with her three-year-old son by jumping off from the balcony of her 12th floor apartment in the Adajan area of Surat on Monday. The woman’s husband is an Income Tax officer, who she had married four years ago. Police said that the couple quarrelled frequently and that could be a possible reason behind her taking such a drastic step.

“At present, it is difficult to say anything about the incident. We have come to know that the couple quarrelled regularly over different issues. We will find out if this drove her to take such a drastic step to end her life and also of her son,” Inspector of Adjan police station, A K Chauhan, said.

According to the police, husband Ram Mahesh Nain, who hails from Haryana, was in the bathroom while his mother was in the drawing room when Chanchal allegedly jumped from the balcony of her apartment.

Chanchal is suspected to have first hurled the boy from the balcony of their 12th floor flat and then jumped down herself, said police. The watchman of the housing society was the first to spot the body of the mother and son, who then called Nain’s flat.

