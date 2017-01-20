‘ISRO to send 80-plus satellites in one go next month’

Governor O P Kohli with ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar at Gujarat Technological University, on Thursday. Governor O P Kohli with ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar at Gujarat Technological University, on Thursday.

ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar has said that it would launch 80-plus satellites simultaneously by the end of February this year. These satellites, 80 of them belonging to foreign countries and three Indians, were to be launched in January itself. However, he said that it had been delayed owing to preparations for a launch pad for sending so many satellites in the orbit in a single mission. He said this while talking to reporters after delivering the 6th annual convocation address of the Gujarat Technological University here on Thursday.

Responding to a question, he said that two days ago, ISRO scientists were successful in manoeuvring the Mars Orbiter to avoid a long solar eclipse. A long solar eclipse, he said, would have prevented the sun rays reaching the satellite thus reducing the life of its batteries and making it non-functional. “But ISRO scientists successfully manoeuvred the mission reducing the duration of eclipse and preventing it from the adverse impact of the eclips,” said Kumar. He said that Mars aircraft was still having 30 kg of fuel that was enough to keep it alive for several more years. The Mars mission was launched on November 5, 2013 from Sirharikota spaceport and entered the Mars orbit on September 24, 2014.

About the South Asian Satellite that was promised by PM Narendra Modi during SAARC summit in 2014, he said: “The assembly of the satellite has been completed. It will be launched in March this year.” Kumar said that the South Asian satellite would benefit the South Asian countries in telecommunication, broadcasting and disaster management.

While addressing the students, state governor Om Prakash Kohli appealed them to contribute towards achieving a ‘corruption-free’ India.Minister of State for Education Bhupendrasinh Chudasma said that the state with 77 per cent of literacy currently, could achieve 100 per cent literacy if the educated and professional youths decided to contribute towards it.