Ishrat Jahan encounter: CBI court summons 4 accused IB officers, two challenge move

Ishrat Jahan (File Photo)

Four years after the CBI filed the supplementary chargesheet against four Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers accused in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case, a special CBI magisterial court has taken cognizance of it and summoned the officers. On Thursday, two of the officers challenged the move in a higher court, contending that the CBI has no sanction to prosecute them.

During the hearing on the revision plea of the two officers in a special CBI sessions court, CBI special public prosecutor R C Kodekar told special judge J K Pandya that the central probe agency had sought permission from the Government of India to prosecute the four officers but the request was turned down. The summons were issued by the CBI magisterial court more than a week ago.

The accused officers are former IB special director Rajinder Kumar and Rajeev Wankhede, Tushar Mittal and Mukul Sinha, who were assistant central intelligence officers when the encounter took place in June 2004. The two officers who filed the revision petition are Wankhede and Mittal. In their plea before the special CBI court (sessions) through senior lawyer S V Raju, they said they cannot be summoned on the ground that there was no sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC. An investigating agency requires prior permission from the government before prosecuting government servants under this section. They said as such a permission had not been granted, the court cannot take cognizance of the CBI’s chargesheet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, the cadre controlling ministry of the IB, in 2015 had turned down the CBI request to prosecute the four officers. On Thursday, during the hearing of the revision plea, Kodekar told the court that the CBI had sought sanction from the Government of India which was disallowed. “We forwarded the denial to the concerned magisterial court which issued summons,” Kodekar said.

