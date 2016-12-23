Ishrat case assigned to special CBI judge

Ishrat Jahan. Ishrat Jahan.

The Ishrat Jahan encounter case was assigned to special CBI judge J V Pandya by an administrative order on Thursday. Earlier, in November special judge S J Raje had recused himself from hearing the case.

The case was assigned to Raje after another judge V B Gohil also withdrew himself from the case on the ground that one of the defence lawyer was known to him. The case has been pending for more than two years for framing of charges before the trial court.

The other legal hurdle that the case is facing is the pendency of the second chargesheet filed against four Intelligence Bureau officers, including special director (retired) Rajinder Kumar. This chargesheet is pending before the magisterial court since February 2014 for want of sanction for prosecution.

The first chargesheet was committed to trial court where the case is listed at the stage of framing charges against seven police officers, including DGP P P Pandey.