Irregularities at Surat orphanage: Gujarat HC rejects plea by seven accused

The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed the petition to quash FIRs lodged against seven accused behind irregularities in funds at an orphanage, Surat Islam Yateem Khana Society, in Surat. The immediate past president of the society, Umar, Secretary Anis Hakim, and others were booked for their alleged involvement in purchasing land from the funds of the orphanage through land brokers and farmers in Surat district. The accused opened a bank account in the name of Surat Islam Yatim Khana Society at a nationalised bank in Surat and were allegedly involved in the mismanagement of funds through the account. The irregularities came to light by some members who demanded explanations and tried to sort out the problem outside, but the accused failed to cooperate.

Later, the president, secretary and other members were removed from the society and a new body was formed after elections in which Yunus Chakkiwala became president and advocate Naved Shaikh was elected as joint secretary. However, a member of the society, Kasim Bham, contacted Surat police and lodged four different cheating complaints with Surat city crime branch on October 25, 2013. The accused mentioned in the FIR have been identified as Umar General and Anis Hakim, Balu Hirapara, Dinesh Hirpara, Hamid Shaikh, Mustak Visawadarwala and Salina Maksud Momin – all residents of Surat city.

All the accused had gone underground to evade arrest. They later filed 17 petitions with the Gujarat High Court, seeking quashing of the four cheating complaints lodged against them. A total of 15 lawyers represented the accused in HC. For the last one month, hearing on the quashing petitions was carried out on daily basis in C L Soni Court. The HC finally cancelled the 16 petitions. The decision on Salina Momin is still pending.

Kasim Bham said, “We are very much satisfied with the High court’s order over cancelling the quashing petitions of all the accused. We are hopeful we will get justice as the accused will be arrested soon by Surat police and they will be prosecuted before the court. Our motive is to fight for the orphans staying at Surat Islam Yatim Khana.”