International film festival showcasing only Gujarati cinemas to be held in US

A first of its kind film festival screening only Gujarati movies will be organised in New Jersey, USA, from August 3 to 5. The organisers of the three-day International Gujarati Film Festival (IGFF) said that their aim is to “show that a Gujarati Cinema has the potential of creating scripts and movies which can stand shoulder to shoulder with any other movie industry”.

“With all the attention of movie-goers limited to Bollywood and mainstream cinema, the IGFF comes as a whiff of fresh air for Gujarati filmmakers and the Gujarati movie industry,” said Umesh Shukla, the festival director.

Shukla is an acclaimed writer, director and actor who worked in films like Oh My God, 102 Not Out and All is Well.

The festival poses to be a festival that celebrates film content without language posing a hurdle, he added.

The organisers of the film festival are Kaushal Acharya’s Rostrum Media and 1947 Production and Entertainment Inc. The entries for the festival will be accepted from May 10 to May 30, and the jury comprises veteran actor Aruna Irani, Jay Vasavda, Anurag Mehta and Madhu Rye.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App