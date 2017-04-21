Inquiry ordered after video showing ‘cops with can’ in Diu goes viral

THE RAJKOT Rural police launched an inquiry after a video showing policemen purportedly ‘consuming liquor inside a police van’ in the Union Territory of Diu went viral on Thursday.

The video shows a man allegedly holding a “beer can” inside a Rajkot Rural police vehicle parked opposite Hotel Alishan, which houses a bar and a restaurant. After the video started circulating on social media on Thursday, Rajkot Rural superintendent of police (SP) Antrip Sood ordered an inquiry.

“A team of 14 trainee drivers were to undergo training today. But, the video shows the van in Diu. They were not supposed to go there. After the reported incident, we asked ST/SC cell DySP to conduct an inquiry,” Sood told The Indian Express.

The SP said how many policemen had gone to Diu was a matter of inquiry. “We shall check the vehicle logbook to know what route were they supposed to take. This is a case of indiscipline. We have sent a team of our motor transport department to bring the van back. We shall take action in accordance with law,” Sood added.

The incident comes around a year after 11 engineers and staff members of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL), the state-owned power distribution company, were photographed consuming liquor in Diu while officially they were on duty at Gir Somnath district.

