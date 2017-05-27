India ahead of China, Japan, Canada: Jayant Sathaye

India now ranks way ahead of China, Japan and Canada in Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), said senior scientist and strategist Jayant Sathaye at a seminar in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Sathaye, a contributor to the 2007 Nobel Prize winning reports of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, was speaking on the topic “Energy Efficiency-Best Practices in Indian Industry” during SEEM National Energy Managment Awards, 2017, on Friday.

Sathaye stressed on the need to focus more on transport sector to ensure that India achieved its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions for 2021-2030. It includes reducing emissions by 33-35% by 2030. He also appreciated the efforts in increasing efficiency in the air conditioning sector.

As many as 33 units, including six from state, won the awards, presented by Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM), this year. Shail Derashri from Vadodara also received an award.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now