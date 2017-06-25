Inclusive India is in our genes, says Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt at an event on Saturday. Express Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt at an event on Saturday. Express

Hindi film director, Mahesh Bhatt on Saturday said that “an inclusive India is in our genes”, while interacting with members of the Young FICCI Ladies organisation (YFLO) in Ahmedabad.

In the session titled “No Inhibitions” the filmmaker talked about his friendship with spiritual guru UG Krishnamurti, his troubled past and childhood, the women who influenced him, his tryst with fame and addiction among other things. He said that he fasted during Ramzan in the memory of his late mother.

“My mother (Shireen Mohammed Ali) despite being a practising Muslim brought us up with stories of Lord Ganesh and Shivaji and the mythological stories from the many narratives of our country. Despite being illiterate she did not impose her views on anyone. I fast on Ramzan to keep an emotional connect with her… I feel that an inclusive India is in our genes and that festivals rather than just being celebrations are also markers of our cultural relevance. However, I believe that to be a good human being, I don’t need any religion,” he said.

During a round of questions, Bhatt said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes himself to be a king. He added Rahul Gandhi brought the phrase “nipped in the bud” to his mind.

