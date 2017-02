In Junagadh, over 12 patidars join BJP

Over 12 leaders of the Patidar community joined the BJP in Junagadh at a function of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday. BJYM State president Rutvij Patel was present at the function, according to party sources. Those joining the party are: Nishantraj Raiyani, Nilesh Hirpara, Rasik Lavabhai Vekariya, Ajaybhai Kakadiya, Nilesh Dhir-ubhai Kapadiya, Jignesh Rab-aduya, Chirag Dobariya, Jaisukh Parvaliya, Vinodbhai Malaviya, Amin Gordhanbhai Vekariya, Sanjay Barvaliya, Amit Savaliya and Vishal Paghdar.