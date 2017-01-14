In a paragraph, Ahmedabad police sum up murder of man carrying two cow progenies in car

The family of the victim is planning to file an application seeking further probe into the incident. The family of the victim is planning to file an application seeking further probe into the incident.

The Ahmedabad police, in the chargesheet against seven persons accused of killing a man carrying two cow progenies in a car on the eve of Bakri Eid in September, have failed to establish whether they were gau rakshaks. The chargesheet also failed to probe the two contradictory testimonies by a prime witness, who had filed a complaint against the victim, Mohammad Ayub, under the animal protection laws.

The chargesheet, filed by special operations group of the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch in the case relating to Ayub’s murder, summed up the incident in “one long paragraph” that read: “The complainant and Mohammed Ayub in a blue colour Indigo were carrying an ox and a calf. The accused persons in Xylo and Renault Lodgy cars chased Mohammed Ayub who met with an accident on SG highway.”

It stated that after the accident the accused got out of their cars and thrashed Ayub with "baseball stick and iron pipe, and injured him that led to his death". The chargesheet does not mention whether the accused were involved in "cow vigilantism".

The chargesheet runs into nearly 100 pages. Some of the witnesses, who have been issued cards by the forest department for being volunteers for protecting injured birds and animals, were the first to reach the spot. They had reached the spot almost at the same time when the incident happened at around 3 am on September 13.

One of them identified as Janak Mistry, who lodged a complaint against Ayub and his co-passenger Samir Sheikh under the animal protection laws, has recorded his statement twice that has contradictory versions.

In his first testimony, recorded on the night of the incident, he told police, “…at around 2.25 am, I got the news that one Indigo car which was carrying cows for slaughter met with an accident at SG Highway, in front of Honest Restaurant (Prahladnagar). I and my friend Ajaybhai and his maternal uncle Vijaybhai proceeded to the spot in my car…” In this statement Mistry claimed that his car broke down at Shivranjni flyover and he and the others were given lift by an unknown car driver who took them to the spot.

In his second statement, recorded on November 17, Mistry narrated, “I went to meet my friend Samir Mahpat Patel, a resident of New Ranip, for a cup of tea in a car at around 2.30 am (on September 13). At around 3 am, I got the news that Indigo car which was carrying cows for slaughter met with an accident at SG Highway…”

In both statements, Mistry has not mentioned about the source who gave him the news immediately after the accident. He has said that when he reached the spot “Anandnagar police inspector (P B) Rana was also there and he told me to lodge a complaint against Ayub and Samir.”

Rana was transferred after following protests by relatives of the two victims and social workers and investigation was handed over to the SOG. According to advocate Shamshad Pathan, who represents victim’s family, “Police have have not collected the call detail report that would have established links of several other accused. Besides, Mistry was not the first person who witnessed the incident. Policemen on patrol were the first to witness it, yet Mistry was asked by the police inspector to file a complaint.”