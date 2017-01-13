IIMA, Mobitech to set up a alliance to help transform mobile internet in Gujarat

New York-based Mobile Internet pioneer Alef Mobitech Thursday announced a strategic alliance with the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad — IITCOE (IIMA-IDEA Telecom Centre of Excellence) — to develop a platform of collaborative studies under the Mobile Internet World (MIW) programme.

Watch What Else is Making News



This is the first of a series of initiatives under MIW, which would partner global schools of excellence in business and technology within the next few years. The partnership aims at addressing business and technology challenges which have beset the MI ecosystem and developing a globally applicable framework for business process in mobile data economics across the mobile Internet value chain. The criticality of digital transformation across enterprises and emergence of a mobile native environment would also be a focus area of studies. Through this alliance, students will be provided global exposure to the space of the 4\th\ Industrial revolution, where the power of connectivity across billions will be multiplied exponentially by emerging technologies such as fog computing, IOT, artificial intelligence, amongst others. Alef Mobitech will work closely with IIMA-TCOE to create a pipeline of projects, research and development studies, contributing to the Centre’s Digital India development initiatives.

Rekha Jain, chairperson IITCOE-IIMA, said “This alliance with Alef Mobitech, a pioneer in the field of Mobile Internet, would help in carving out new business models to address challenges faced by the ecosystem.