IIM Ahmedabad seeks Rs 130 crore fund from alumni, corporates

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) has flagged off an official drive to invite contributions by its alumni and corporates in the conservation and restoration efforts of the heritage campus which is to be done at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore. The B-school is looking to raise funds for restoring several classrooms and 18 dormitories, the administrative and faculty block located in the heritage building and has already raised a corpus of Rs 30 crore from its alumni and corporates till now. Conservation work began in July 2016, while the work on the institute’s library is set to be completed in a year’s time, said institute officials.

IIMA has started efforts to restore and protect the unique heritage building in the old campus built by renowned American architect Louis I Kahn in 1961 which had sustained some wear and tear. It hired Mumbai-based design studio Somaya & Kalappa Consultant, as conservation architects, while IIT Madras is also aiding the process through earthquake analysis of the heritage building.

At a press meet on Thursday, Rakesh Basant, Dean of Alumni and External Relations at IIMA said, “We are formally launching the drive to raise funding from both corporates and our alumni to aid the funding support for Conservation and Restoration of Iconic Louis Kahn Infrastructure at IIMA Heritage campus.”