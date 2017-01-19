IAF chief Dhanoa reviews Indo-Oman air exercise in Jamnagar

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Commander of Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the fourth joint exercise between the two countries. Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Commander of Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the fourth joint exercise between the two countries.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Commander of Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the fourth joint exercise between the two countries. The Indo-Oman air exercise is being held at Air Force Station at Jamnagar, around 300km from Ahmedabad.

The exercise, called “Eastern Brigade IV”, started on Monday, and is the fourth in a series of air drills that started in 2009 between the two countries.

“Chief of Air Staff BS Dhanoa and Commander of RAFO Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani reviewed the progress of the exercise at Air Force Station, Jamnagar. During their review they interacted with the participating crew and held bilateral discussions,” a defence press release said.

The IAF has deployed Su-30 MKIs, MiG-29s, Jaguars and MiG-27 aircraft for the exercise, it said.

“The RAFO is participating with five F-16 Block 50 Air Defence Fighters belonging to No. 18 Squadron. IAF is participating in the exercise with Su-30 MKI Air Dominance Fighters, MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, Jaguar Maritime Strike aircraft and MiG-27 aircraft.”

This is the first time RAFO’s F-16s are participating in an air exercise outside the Gulf region, it added.

The first joint exercise in the series was held in October 2009 wherein six IAF Jaguars had operated at RAFO Thumrait, Oman.

The exercises are meant not only to enrich the IAF and RAFO professionally but also culturally as Omani and Indians share similar culture. The drill provides an opportunity for rich interaction between the personnel of both countries, the release said.