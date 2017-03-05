I-T sleuths knock at DCB inspector house for ‘raid’

The Income Tax department, Ahmedabad, found themselves at receiving end on Saturday following reports of a raid at the house of a police inspector posted with Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB). I-T officials had detected Rs 52 lakh deposited in the name of the police inspector through his Permanent Account Number (PAN). However, it was discovered later that the amount was mudda maal (seized cash) deposited by DCB following demonetisation.

According to police officials, a team of I-T officials had knocked at the door of police inspector S L Chaudhary in Ghatlodia. Chaudhary is in Bihar for an investigation. Sources said that on Friday, the I-T officials carried out a search at his house, but Chaudhary’s wife protested and sought their identity card.

The I-T officials refused to do so which resulted into a heated exchange between Chaudhary’s wife and the team. Sources said that the Ghatlodia police inspector who was on patrolling got the information about the raid and reached the spot.

“The I-T team revealed their I-D cards seeing the police inspector in his uniform. Chaudhary was also informed about the raid who was made to talk to the I-T team. It was only after he said that he was in Bihar for an investigation and the money in the account belongs to DCB then the I-T team returned,” said a senior police officer at DCB. He added, “It seems like I-T team didn’t do their home work properly and took a hasty decision by searching Chaudhary’s house.”

When contacted Deepan Bhadran, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCB), said that “There was some misinformation about the account. This account is in the name of DCB and not a personal account. In this account we keep our mudda maal (seized cash).”