Hosted Felicitation Of BJP Leaders: Surat school gets notice for Rs 62 lakh tax dues

The gram panchayat of a village in Kamrej tehsil of Surat has issued a notice to a private charitable school for failing to pay property and other taxes worth Rs 61.93 lakh. The gram panchayat of Abrama village last week issued notice to P P Savani Cambridge International school authorities for failing to pay Rs 61.93 lakh.

Incidentally, P P Savani Cambridge International school, run by its Mahesh Savani, a diamond businessman, was the venue of a programme in 2016, during the Patidar quota agitation, to felicitate prominent Patel leaders of the BJP and party president Amit Shah in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections. Some Patidars had stormed the school near Mota Varachha, a Patidar neighbourhood, and disrupted the proceedings. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his predecessor Anandiben Patel, BJP state president Jitu Vaghani, Union Ministers Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya and 44 Patidar MLAs of the BJP were present at the time of the incident. Chairs were thrown at police who tried to stop them as members of the Hardik Patel-founded Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) shouted anti-BJP slogans and rooted for Hardik.

Mass marriages are organised at the school and political dignitaries attend the function.

Last week, Abrama gram panchayat sarpanch Minaxi Patel served the notice to the school to pay the taxes which have allegedly been pending since 2004. The notice adds that the school has been given 12 days to respond and if not, the property attachment procedures will be carried out by the gram panchayat. A copy of this notice is with The Indian Express. The school is yet to respond to the notice.

EM Charitable Trust runs P P Savani Cambridge International School-cum-Hostel, which provides education to students from kindergarten to Class 12. The property is registered with Abrama gram panchayat.

