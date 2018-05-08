Honda bike plant shut for ‘safety reasons’, police file mishap case

The “world’s largest scooter-making plant” belonging to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) at Vithalapur in Ahmedabad district has been shut down for “safety reasons” for the past three days, official sources said on Monday.

While HMSI said the conveyor at the Vithalapur plant is under repair after a “technical trouble,” officials of the state government said the plant temporarily ceased operations after an “accident” at the plant. The local police registered a non-cognizable offence regarding the incident at the plant. “There was a report of an accident three days back. Since there was nothing major in terms of injuries, we registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Dholka division, M N Jadeja, who is also holding the charge of Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad district.

The Rs 1,100 crore-plant, located about 80 kilometers from Ahmedabad, has an annual production capacity of 12 lakh units and was inaugurated on February 17, 2016 by the then Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel. The plant, with two assembly lines, began by manufacturing the largest selling “Activa” and “Dio” models at the 250-acre campus.

“There was a technical trouble on the conveyor at our Vithalapur plant and it is under repair. We have made some adjustment in the working calendar to upgrade the facilities to improve the working of the conveyor. There are absolutely no injuries or casualties to any of our associates,” said HMSI in a statement issued in reply to queries seeking details of the accident that occurred at the plant-site. HMSI is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Honda Motor Company Ltd, Japan.

Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey also confirmed that the plant has been shut after the conveyor belt developed some problems. “There was some problem in the conveyor belt of the Honda plant and so the plant has been shut down for safety reasons. They are expected to restart the plant on Friday,” said Pandey.

