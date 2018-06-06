Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

History-sheeter beaten to death by ‘rival’ group in Vadodara

Naeem was earlier booked in multiple cases of attempt to murder and rioting. According to the police, seven people from a rival group attacked Naeem, after he had filed a compliant against them following a brawl on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Published: June 6, 2018 6:06:37 am
Top News

A 32-year-old history-sheeter, Naeem Takhtiwala, was stabbed and beaten to death allegedly by his rivals late Monday night in Panigate area of Vadodara city, said police. Naeem was earlier booked in multiple cases of attempt to murder and rioting. According to the police, seven people from a rival group attacked Naeem, after he had filed a compliant against them following a brawl on Monday.

“Five of the seven accused hit Naeem, who was riding a bike, with a baseball bat on his head. When Naeem fell down, two more accused joined the assault, armed with sharp weapons. Naeem was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said police.

A murder case has been registered against the seven absconding accused.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now