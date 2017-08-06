High Court orders compensation to family of man killed in army firing 32 years ago

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday ordered the state government to give Rs 90,000 as compensation to the family of a man who was killed in firing by the Army during the Jagannath rath yatra in 1985. Justice J B Pardiwala held the state government responsible for Gulam Rasul Umedmiya Rathod’s death, observing that the Army was deployed to assist the local authorities in maintaining law and order. The court order stated, “The civil suit is allowed with a decree of the compensation of Rs 90,000 with interest at the rate of 7 per cent per annum from the date of the suit until the amount is realised.”

On June 20, 1985 when the rath yatra was passing through Prem Darwaja at Jordan Road in Dariapur area, Rathod was on the terrace of a building. It was alleged that the Army opened fire to control an unruly mob. A bullet hit Rathod who later succumbed to his injuries. Rathod’s family alleged that the Army opened fire without any warning or reason. It has also been claimed that the government had not given permission for taking out the rath yatra that day and curfew was enforced.

The High Court order said that “instead of taking the procession from outside the Prem Darwaja, the procession entered the walled city under Army’s surveillance; and all of a sudden, as alleged, the Army opened fire, resulting in Rathod’s death.” Rathod’s family filed a suit seeking damage in 1986 which was rejected in 1995. Later, they filed an appeal in the High Court which was also rejected by a single bench. The matter reached the division bench in 2011 which gave a split verdict with Justice Jayant Patel ordering a compensation of Rs 90,000.

However, Justice S R Brahmbhatt differed, saying, “…looking to the attending circumstances five rounds were fired and looking to fact that Jordan Road area is popular for such acts, go to show that the firing was not unjustifiable for such acts. Thereof, the unfortunate incident of death has occurred, to which the claim under the law of tort cannot be accepted.”

Following the split verdict, the chief justice placed the case before Justice J B Pardiwala in 2013. On Friday, Justice Pardiwala held that the petitioners grievance for compensation is proper and ordered the compensation considering the victim’s salary at the time of death was Rs 700 per month.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App