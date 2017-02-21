Latest News

Heritage activist Asutosh Bhatt passes away

A resident of Desai ni Pol, Bhatt had offered his own house on display to the AMC which had an underground water tank filled by harvesting and conserving rain water.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:February 21, 2017 6:00 am

Asutosh Bhatt, urban heritage conservation activist and founder of Khadia Itihas Samiti, died of health related complications on Sunday. He will be cremated on Tuesday. Bhatt, 78, was a banker by profession till retirement. Thereafter he took up conservation of walled city heritage buildings and poles.

A resident of Desai ni Pol, Bhatt had offered his own house on display to the AMC which had an underground water tank filled by harvesting and conserving rain water.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News