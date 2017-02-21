Heritage activist Asutosh Bhatt passes away

Asutosh Bhatt, urban heritage conservation activist and founder of Khadia Itihas Samiti, died of health related complications on Sunday. He will be cremated on Tuesday. Bhatt, 78, was a banker by profession till retirement. Thereafter he took up conservation of walled city heritage buildings and poles.

A resident of Desai ni Pol, Bhatt had offered his own house on display to the AMC which had an underground water tank filled by harvesting and conserving rain water.